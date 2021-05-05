Can't connect right now! retry
Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor ancestral homes: KP govt to begin restoration after Eid

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 05, 2021

The KP government plans to restore Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor ancestral homes into museums 

PESHAWAR: Homeowners of famed Bollywood legends Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s ancestral homes have been issued a final notices as plans to take over the residence will take place after Eid. 

Speaking to Geo News, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archaeology and Museums Department Director Dr Abdul Samad said that restoration work will take place following the take over of the two houses. 

"The deputy commissioner has sent the final notices to the landlord," he said. 

Furthermore, the owners, who will be summoned on May 18, can submit their objections to which the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government or court may order an increase in the price of the houses. 

Previously the KP government had fixed the price for purchase of Kapoor's 6.25-marla and Kumar's four-marla houses for Rs15 million and Rs8 million respectively with plans to convert them into museums. 

However Kumar's homeowner, Gul Rehman Mohmand said that the government should purchase the house at a market rate of Rs350 million while Kapoor Haveli's owner Ali Qadir demanded that the government pay Rs2 billion for its unique status. 

