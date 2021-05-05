Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle dragged over children's book The Bench

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 05, 2021

Meghan Markle was met with criticism when news of her first children’s book The Bench being inspired by Prince Harry and their son Archie’s relationship became known to the public.

Political commentator Andrew Neil, while speaking on This Morning, said that the Duchess of Sussex should focus on the topic seeing how Prince Harry’s relationship with his father Prince Charles changed following the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

"You say it is on the relationship between fathers and sons or fathers and their kids, I'm not sure her interview with Oprah did very much for that particular relationship for Prince Charles and Prince Harry.

"I do think it is interesting that she has got the Duchess of Sussex plastered across the front page.

"This is after having savaged the Royal Family in that interview with some really major complaints.

"Most of which we can check factually turn out to be true like them being wedded in advance or Archie being denied being a Prince."

He added that the pair used the opportunity to make more money.

"I think there is a little bit of hypocrisy here, she is going to make money, that is the aim of this now.

"My sense is that the sooner the media and the public lose interest in this couple that live just north of Los Angeles in California the better we will all be.

"It is no big deal really. Having read a little bit of it in the publisher's press release, the pros are pretty terrible."

More From Entertainment:

BTS show off Jimin’s directorial debut with Jungkook on set

BTS show off Jimin’s directorial debut with Jungkook on set
Meghan Markle did not want to directly tell Thomas Markle of Archie's birth

Meghan Markle did not want to directly tell Thomas Markle of Archie's birth
Meghan Markle just couldn't hack into royal life, says royal author

Meghan Markle just couldn't hack into royal life, says royal author
Lady Gaga over the moon to have her dogs back, says source

Lady Gaga over the moon to have her dogs back, says source

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's romance might lead to possible engagement

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's romance might lead to possible engagement

Jennifer Aniston raises voice to urge people to help India: 'Spread the word'

Jennifer Aniston raises voice to urge people to help India: 'Spread the word'

Meghan Markle's dedication to fitting in royal family unearthed

Meghan Markle's dedication to fitting in royal family unearthed
Prince Harry 'didn't make progress' on racism feud during trip to UK

Prince Harry 'didn't make progress' on racism feud during trip to UK

Prince William made Kate Middleton audition for role 'as wife of future King'

Prince William made Kate Middleton audition for role 'as wife of future King'
Charlotte and George will appreciate Archie later in life, predicts royal expert

Charlotte and George will appreciate Archie later in life, predicts royal expert

Pink to be honoured with Icon Award at BBMAs 2021: 'It's a true pinch me moment'

Pink to be honoured with Icon Award at BBMAs 2021: 'It's a true pinch me moment'
Jennifer Garner reunites with ex John Miller one year after split

Jennifer Garner reunites with ex John Miller one year after split

Latest

view all