Meghan Markle dragged over children's book The Bench

Meghan Markle was met with criticism when news of her first children’s book The Bench being inspired by Prince Harry and their son Archie’s relationship became known to the public.

Political commentator Andrew Neil, while speaking on This Morning, said that the Duchess of Sussex should focus on the topic seeing how Prince Harry’s relationship with his father Prince Charles changed following the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

"You say it is on the relationship between fathers and sons or fathers and their kids, I'm not sure her interview with Oprah did very much for that particular relationship for Prince Charles and Prince Harry.

"I do think it is interesting that she has got the Duchess of Sussex plastered across the front page.

"This is after having savaged the Royal Family in that interview with some really major complaints.

"Most of which we can check factually turn out to be true like them being wedded in advance or Archie being denied being a Prince."

He added that the pair used the opportunity to make more money.

"I think there is a little bit of hypocrisy here, she is going to make money, that is the aim of this now.

"My sense is that the sooner the media and the public lose interest in this couple that live just north of Los Angeles in California the better we will all be.

"It is no big deal really. Having read a little bit of it in the publisher's press release, the pros are pretty terrible."