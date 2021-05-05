Paris Hilton sheds light on ‘stop being poor’ shirt

Hollywood star and socialite Paris Hilton recently stepped forward to address all the hate she’s been receiving for her ‘stop being poor’ shirt.

The star addressed the issue on TikTok and admitted that everything plastered over that shirt is pure photoshop.

In the video Hilton was even quoted saying, "So there's this photo online of me—I'm sure you've seen it. I never wore that shirt. This was completely photoshopped. Everyone thinks it's real, but that's not the truth."

She even clarified the issue and admitted the last word on her shirt was the one tampered with since it originally had the word ‘desperate’ on the front. "This is what it really said: ‘Stop Being Desperate.’ Don't believe everything you read."