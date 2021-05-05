Kim Kardashian all smiles as she parties with friends

Kim Kardashian is living her life as she is all smiles in her latest posts on Instagram.

Taking to the video and photo sharing platform the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star got her party face on as she was spotted hanging out with a bunch of her friends.

The Skims founder was sure to turn heads as she stunned in an all-white ensemble which she completed with bedazzled heels which snaked the length of her leg.

The stunner seemed to be in happy spirits despite in the backdrop of her divorce from rapper Kanye West.

Take a look:







