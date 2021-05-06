Can't connect right now! retry
Rose Byrne soars temperature as she shows off her incredible physique on a beach date

Thursday May 06, 2021

Rose Byrne and her partner Bobby Cannavale enjoyed their newfound freedom in style on Monday as they left the hotel after completing the period of quarantine in Sydney.

The Bridesmaids actress soared the temperature as she showed off her incredible physique during her appearance with Bobby at a beach in Australia.

She was looking stunning in a vibrant purple and red patterned bikini with high-cut briefs and a bandeau-style top.

Rose, 41, left her brunette hair loose around her shoulders, and appeared to go makeup free for the outing.

The steadfast pair enjoyed a day at the beach in Sydney, on what was also Bobby's 51st birthday.

Rose and Bobby recently completed 14 days of hotel quarantine with their two young sons, Rafa, three and Rocco, five after flying in from the US along.

