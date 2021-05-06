Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 06 2021
6-year-old Princess Charlotte thinks she's 16: Prince William

Thursday May 06, 2021

Prince William hilariously shared how his six-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte thinks that she is a teenager.

Speaking to an organizer while visiting Babcock Vehicle Engineering in Walsall, England, he said: “If you ask her, she says she’s 16.”

“Charlotte says, ‘I’m 6 now, I’ll do what I want.’ They grow up very fast.”

He also shared how the little one’s birthday celebrations went.

“She had a lovely day,” William said adding that her fifth birthday was amid lockdown so “there was no birthday party.”

However, this year, the Duke of Cambridge shared that they were able to host “one other family” in a small weekend bash.

Meanwhile Kate Middleton shared that the celebration “wasn’t a party” but “we made it as fun as for her as possible.”

