Friday May 07 2021
Tiffany Haddish reveals her urge to adopt children

Friday May 07, 2021

Tiffany Haddish is looking to adopt as she wanted to be a mother again

Tiffany Haddish revealed she donated ‘a bunch of eggs’ to make ends meet when she was 21 years' old.

Although she probably has children out there in the world if the eggs have fertilized, she now is looking to adopt as she wanted to be a mother again. 

"Here goes something everybody don't know, I'm gonna tell you: When I was 21 I was really hard up for some money and I gave up a bunch of eggs," said the Girls Trip star. "So who knows, I might got some kids out here in these streets."

Tiffany, now 41, has revived her hopes of adoption. She has her doubts though, which stems from the fact that she never followed up on her donation, "I doubt it, though, because I never got the bonus. Maybe somewhere though, in cryo somewhere."

"If I get pregnant, that is all God – tearing down all walls, all barriers," she smiled. "Because, definitely, I have taken the precautions to protect me."

