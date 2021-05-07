Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday May 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Jesse Williams bids farewell to Grey's Anatomy after 11 years

By
Web Desk

Friday May 07, 2021

Grey’s Anatomy bids farewell to another beloved character.

In the show’s latest episode, it was unearthed that Jesse Williams, who plays Dr. Jackson Avery, is leaving after 11 years in the show.

"Jesse Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist. Watching his evolution these past 11 years both on screen and off has been a true gift,” Krista Vernoff, the show’s executive producer and showrunner, told E!.

"We will miss Jesse terribly and we will miss Jackson Avery—played to perfection for so many years."

Jesse’s exit comes after the departure of Giacomo Giannotti's character Andrew DeLuca who died after getting stabbed by an attempted kidnapper. 

More From Entertainment:

How Queen Elizabeth marked Archie's second birthday with Harry, Meghan

How Queen Elizabeth marked Archie's second birthday with Harry, Meghan
Khloé Kardashian addresses ‘love-hate’ bond with KUWTK

Khloé Kardashian addresses ‘love-hate’ bond with KUWTK
Golden Globes organisers give changes on diversity, ethics green signal

Golden Globes organisers give changes on diversity, ethics green signal
Tiffany Haddish reveals her urge to adopt children

Tiffany Haddish reveals her urge to adopt children
Royal fans laugh over Kate Middleton calling Prince William 'dude'

Royal fans laugh over Kate Middleton calling Prince William 'dude'
Michael B. Jordan calls 'Star Wars' audition the 'worst' he gave to date

Michael B. Jordan calls 'Star Wars' audition the 'worst' he gave to date

Meghan Markle has secret message for Prince Harry in new book?

Meghan Markle has secret message for Prince Harry in new book?
Queen's no hands rule for eating fruit raises eyebrows

Queen's no hands rule for eating fruit raises eyebrows
Courteney Cox unveils special surprises for fans in 'Friends' reunion special

Courteney Cox unveils special surprises for fans in 'Friends' reunion special
Prince Charles 'may never forgive' Prince Harry for shocking CBS chat

Prince Charles 'may never forgive' Prince Harry for shocking CBS chat
Meghan and Harry knew Oprah interview would send shockwaves to Palace

Meghan and Harry knew Oprah interview would send shockwaves to Palace

Coldplay beam up new single 'Higher Power' to space

Coldplay beam up new single 'Higher Power' to space

Latest

view all