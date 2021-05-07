Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 07 2021
Check out Kate Middleton's $12,000 gift from Prince William

Friday May 07, 2021

Prince William’s anniversary gift to Kate Middleton may have been revealed in the couple’s new portraits.

Royally Obsessed hosts Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito speculated that the Duke of Cambridge gave his wife a piece of jewelry to mark the 10-year occasion.

Apparently Kate was gifted a $12,000 necklace which shocked the hosts.

Roberta told listeners: "Did we all notice the necklace? I read up on it.

"It was in a star shape, and was $12,000!

"I thought it might be an anniversary gift.

"People were saying that she had the earrings last year."

She continued: "The earrings are also like $30,000, which is wild.

"So I'm a little confused by that.

"They're the Daisy Heritage earrings from Asprey, London.

"She had them last year in March."

Rachel added: "Some people thought she had the necklace the whole time, and she would have had the set.

"But I think William did something sweet and completed the set for her for their anniversary.

"That would be really nice and sweet."

