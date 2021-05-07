Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday May 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Gwyneth Paltrow addresses fellow mothers ‘doing their best’

By
Web Desk

Friday May 07, 2021

Gwyneth Paltrow addresses fellow mothers ‘doing their best’

Gwyneth Paltrow has a strong belief regarding the concept of motherhood and is dead set on the idea that it should be a guilt-free zone since all of them are “doing their best.”

During her most recent interview on the Couch Conversations YouTube page Paltrow made it clear that paramount for fellow moms to “not to judge other mothers in their process and their decisions. We have to be supportive of each other.”

"I think there's this tendency sometimes,” where people feel the need to ask you’re ‘doing sleep training, are you not?' People get so triggered and so opinionated and I think it's so important to understand that all moms are doing their best. Advice, while it can be wonderful if someone asks you for it, it's different than judgment."

"I think sometimes it's the motherly instinct in us that we want to help. We want to tell someone how we did things, or how they could do things, but like you say we all have our own ways of how we mother our kids, and that's what makes us all uniquely us."

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston fully vaccinated against coronavirus; ‘feels soooo good’

Jennifer Aniston fully vaccinated against coronavirus; ‘feels soooo good’
Kendall Jenner weighs in on being ‘overworked, anxious’

Kendall Jenner weighs in on being ‘overworked, anxious’
Pitbull to perform at Miss Universe pageant on May 16

Pitbull to perform at Miss Universe pageant on May 16
Justin Bieber releases rescheduled ‘Justice’ tour dates

Justin Bieber releases rescheduled ‘Justice’ tour dates
Thousands of people dislike Prince William and Kate Middleton's first YouTube video

Thousands of people dislike Prince William and Kate Middleton's first YouTube video

'Hold Still': Kate Middleton's photobook launched

'Hold Still': Kate Middleton's photobook launched
Check out Kate Middleton's $12,000 gift from Prince William

Check out Kate Middleton's $12,000 gift from Prince William
Trevor Engelson did not take ex-wife Meghan Markle to Oscars despite 'dream'

Trevor Engelson did not take ex-wife Meghan Markle to Oscars despite 'dream'
Kate Middleton hides copies of new book 'Hold Still' all over UK

Kate Middleton hides copies of new book 'Hold Still' all over UK
Jesse Williams bids farewell to Grey's Anatomy after 11 years

Jesse Williams bids farewell to Grey's Anatomy after 11 years
How Queen Elizabeth marked Archie's second birthday with Harry, Meghan

How Queen Elizabeth marked Archie's second birthday with Harry, Meghan
Khloé Kardashian addresses ‘love-hate’ bond with KUWTK

Khloé Kardashian addresses ‘love-hate’ bond with KUWTK

Latest

view all