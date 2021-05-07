Insiders address Prince Harry’s time in therapy: 'He never helped Meghan Markle'

An expert recently stepped forward with a claim against Prince Harry for allegedly not getting Meghan Markle the help she needed.

The claim was brought forward by Ingrid Seward and in her interview with Page Six she claimed, “He knew what he was doing. I can swear to you that, and he wanted to rock that boat. Quite why, I don’t understand, but he did want to. And then he did, and I don’t think he’s surprised by the repercussions or that he regrets it for a moment.”



“I find that so difficult to understand … what she was trying to tell us there. You don’t go to the HR department in the UK. You go and see a doctor, or you say to your husband, ‘Darling, I feel dreadful, I need you to find someone.’ Harry was in therapy himself, so he must have known people.”