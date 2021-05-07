Demi Lovato sheds light on ‘daily’ eating disorder struggle

Singer songwriter Demi Lovato recently took to social media to address her ongoing battle against an eating disorder.

The star shared the candid admission to Instagram and posted a boomerang featuring the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) symbol on her custom tea mug.

Its caption detailed the singer’s plight and read, “his is the @neda symbol for eating disorder recovery. I painted this at @colormemine years ago.. even though I was in the throes of my eating disorder, I still made this in hopes that I would truly believe it some day.”

“I still struggle. Daily. There are periods of time where I forget about my food struggles and other times it’s all I think about. Still. But that is what ED recovery looks like for some people and I still have hope that someday I won’t think about it anymore. For now my mug reminds me that I am worth it, and today I believe it.” (sic)

