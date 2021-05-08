Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian mentions Kanye West in an emotional moment in KUWK show

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 08, 2021

American reality television star Kim Kardashian and singer Kanye West may have the fire still burning between them as recently, KKW Beauty mogul made a mention of her soon-to-be-ex-husband in the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Before shedding light on the rapper, and father of their four children, the 40-year-old TV personality dilated on her family's success of the show.

"I think that after 20 seasons that’s more than we ever expected. We didn’t even think we’d get to season 2. We didn’t think anyone would be into a show about our crazy family," she said while talking to the cameras. "But in order to figure out what our next journey will be like, we have to close this chapter and say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Then, Kim Kardashian called up her friends to give them a heads-up. She also broke to them what Kanye West had said to her about her decision to conclude the show.

"I mean, he's like, 'Whatever makes you happy,' you know?" she said while talking to her friend Simon Huck over the phone as to what he believed about her decision to quit the show after 20 seasons.

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West on February 19, after the pair spent six years together in marriage.

Later in the show, Scott Disick is seen asking the family what one thing they will and won't miss about the show. "Peak of not continuing with the show, just a little bit more free time," Kim responded. "And then the pit is, I won’t see the crew every day."

It was an emotional moment for the crew and all involved when the family broke the news to them that they were wrapping up the show after 20 seasons. 

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie lauds Chloe Zhao as a special director

Angelina Jolie lauds Chloe Zhao as a special director
'Dirilis:Ertugrul': Fourth season starts airing in Pakistan

'Dirilis:Ertugrul': Fourth season starts airing in Pakistan
Experts touch on Harry, Meghan Markle’s incoming ‘team of nannies’

Experts touch on Harry, Meghan Markle’s incoming ‘team of nannies’
After getting second dose of coronavirus vaccine, Jennifer Aniston wants to help people

After getting second dose of coronavirus vaccine, Jennifer Aniston wants to help people

BTS’s J-Hope donates massive amount to child violence victims

BTS’s J-Hope donates massive amount to child violence victims
Amber Heard says she can't wait to travel mask-free

Amber Heard says she can't wait to travel mask-free

Demi Lovato sheds light on ‘daily’ eating disorder struggle

Demi Lovato sheds light on ‘daily’ eating disorder struggle
Insiders address Prince Harry’s time in therapy: 'He never helped Meghan Markle'

Insiders address Prince Harry’s time in therapy: 'He never helped Meghan Markle'
Gwyneth Paltrow addresses fellow mothers ‘doing their best’

Gwyneth Paltrow addresses fellow mothers ‘doing their best’
Jennifer Aniston fully vaccinated against coronavirus; ‘feels soooo good’

Jennifer Aniston fully vaccinated against coronavirus; ‘feels soooo good’
Kendall Jenner weighs in on being ‘overworked, anxious’

Kendall Jenner weighs in on being ‘overworked, anxious’
Pitbull to perform at Miss Universe pageant on May 16

Pitbull to perform at Miss Universe pageant on May 16

Latest

view all