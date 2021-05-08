Kim Kardashian mentions Kanye West in an emotional moment in KUWK show

American reality television star Kim Kardashian and singer Kanye West may have the fire still burning between them as recently, KKW Beauty mogul made a mention of her soon-to-be-ex-husband in the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Before shedding light on the rapper, and father of their four children, the 40-year-old TV personality dilated on her family's success of the show.

"I think that after 20 seasons that’s more than we ever expected. We didn’t even think we’d get to season 2. We didn’t think anyone would be into a show about our crazy family," she said while talking to the cameras. "But in order to figure out what our next journey will be like, we have to close this chapter and say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Then, Kim Kardashian called up her friends to give them a heads-up. She also broke to them what Kanye West had said to her about her decision to conclude the show.

"I mean, he's like, 'Whatever makes you happy,' you know?" she said while talking to her friend Simon Huck over the phone as to what he believed about her decision to quit the show after 20 seasons.

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West on February 19, after the pair spent six years together in marriage.

Later in the show, Scott Disick is seen asking the family what one thing they will and won't miss about the show. "Peak of not continuing with the show, just a little bit more free time," Kim responded. "And then the pit is, I won’t see the crew every day."

It was an emotional moment for the crew and all involved when the family broke the news to them that they were wrapping up the show after 20 seasons.