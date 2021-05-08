Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 08 2021
Harry Styles spotted getting cozy with Emma Corrin during shooting at a beach

Saturday May 08, 2021

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin appeared to be real life partners as they enjoy beach walk while filming their new romantic thriller My Policeman.

The 27-year-old singer/actor was all smiles as he joined the actress on the beach. New photos from the set of the upcoming drama showed the singer-actor having the time of his life as he jogged along the seafront.

Their latest appearance set tongues wagging as their fans began to speculate about their stunning chemistry and couple-like smiles.

The Watermelon Sugar singer, starring as police officer Tom Burgess, was seen rocking a white t-shirt and grey waistcoat, coupled with blue shorts and white trainers.

On The other hand, Emma – who plays his onscreen wife, Marion – donned a striped shirt and high-waisted yellow skirt for the shoot.

Harry was seen walking with his arm around Emma Corrin before frolicking in the sunshine on the pebbled beach.

