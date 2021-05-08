Can't connect right now! retry
Drew Barrymore recalls funniest night date with Zac Efron

Drew Barrymore has recalled the funniest moments of her life, saying she was once the 'third wheel' on a Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens' night date.

Barrymore said she once joined Zac and Vanessa for one of the funnest nights of her life. The actress spoke to Hudgens remotely on her show Friday where she recalled joining the two for a date night.

"I was just thinking about, back in the day, we went to a Kings of Leon concert together, you, me and Zac Efron, and it was one of the funnest nights of my life," Barrymore said.

Hudgens responded as saying: "Are you kidding me? It's like, still a story I tell to this day. That was such a wild time. I remember being there and I was like, 'What's happening? This is so amazing.' You were so sweet."

Barrymore added, "I was literally your and Zac's third wheel," before saying, "It was so fun and you guys were so cute and cozy and I just had the best time."

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens met in 2005 on the set of the popular Disney Channel movie High School Musical where they played onscreen couple Troy and Gabriella. Their romance onscreen translated offscreen and the two dated for four years before splitting in 2010. 

