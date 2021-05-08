Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 08 2021
Caitlyn Jenner gets an earful from Jimmy Kimmel after comments on the homeless

American television personality Jimmy Kimmel is giving an earful to Caitlyn Jenner over her remarks about homeless people in California.

During a chat on Fox News with Sean Hannity this week, the reality TV star who is running for governor in California, said that owing to the state’s increasing population of homeless people, her wealthy friends were leaving California.

She was soon berated online by the public and celebrities alike including late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel who said in the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live: "Is it transphobic to call a trans person an ignorant [expletive]?"

"Or does calling that trans person an ignorant [expletive] — even though she happens to be a trans person — show that we don't discriminate against ignorant [expletive], no matter their gender orientation? It's a tough one,” said Kimmel.

"I don't know. I guess we'll let the internet decide tomorrow,” he added.

Earlier, Jenner said she had a friend who was "packing up his hangar" at an airport.

"The guy right across, he was packing up his hangar. And he says, 'I'm moving to Sedona, Arizona. I can't take it anymore. I can't walk down the streets and see the homeless,” she had said. 

