Chrissy Teigen slams Ben Affleck, Matthew Perry for being ‘creepy’ with young girls

Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Matthew Perry recently became a trending topic on the internet over their Raya antics.

Now, supermodel and author Chrissy Teigen is slamming the two actors as well as the young TikTok stars they were matched with on the dating app.

She turned to Twitter and wrote: "I agree celebs shouldn't be making these creepy desperate video replies on Raya but it's tacky to release private messages. Ya both wrong, congrats.”

For the unversed, TikTok user Nivine Jay posted a video recently which she captioned: "Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram."



The video then cut towards Affleck who said: "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me."

On the other hand, another user, Kate Haralson recalled the time she was made to feel uncomfortable by Matthew Perry after she matched with him on Raya, when she was only 19 years old.

She detailed how Perry had insisted on moving their conversation from Raya to FaceTime almost immediately after they were matched.