Saturday May 08 2021
Mark Ruffalo welcomes diversity change within Golden Globes reviewing committee

Saturday May 08, 2021

 Mark Ruffalo said the association should not 'resist the change that is being asked of them'

Mark Ruffalo hailed the recently-announced changes on diversity amongst the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). 

The changes were announced after the HFPA was called out for not having a member of the Black community on-board. 

Reacting to the same, Mark urged the HFPA to "right their wrongs" from the past and also maintained that the association should not "resist the change that is being asked of them."

In his statement, he wrote, "It’s discouraging to see the HFPA, which has gained prominence and profited handsomely from their involvement with filmmakers and actors, resist the change that is being asked of them from many of the groups that have been most disenfranchised by their culture of secrecy and exclusion."

"Now is the time to step up and right the wrongs of the past. Honestly, as a recent winner of a Golden Globe, I cannot feel proud or happy about being a recipient of this award," he added. 

