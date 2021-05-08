Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 08 2021
Prince Charles has met Meghan's son Archie 'only twice,' palace aides claim

Saturday May 08, 2021

The Prince of Wales has met Harry and Meghan's first born son, Archie, only twice

Prince Charles has been at odds with son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, ever since they left the royal family. 

According to palace aides, the Prince of Wales has met the couple's first born son, Archie, only twice.

This caused a problem on Archie's birthday as Charles did not have many photo's with him to upload on the Clarence House official page. 

According to the Mail, palace officials were left baffled because they didn't have an up-to-date picture of Meghan and Harry's son Archie to accompany the birthday posts.

A source said, "The truth is the Prince of Wales has barely seen his grandson twice since he was born. In fact every member of Harry’s family can easily count on one hand the number of times they saw Archie after he was born and before the family left the UK. It’s a very sad situation."

