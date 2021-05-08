Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Drew Barrymore gets emotional as she details the meaning behind her tattoo

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 08, 2021

Drew Barrymore said she got the unique tattoo to symbolise her intense love for her daughters

Drew Barrymore revealed the deeper meaning behind her tattoo on her during an episode of the Drew Barrymore show. 

The actress said she got the unique tattoo to symbolise her intense love for her daughters, who she shares with her ex-husband Will Kopelman.

“To my daughters, if you ever get to see this episode, you are my home and I love you more than anything. You are the reason I understand my whole life — because of you. So thank you, you are my home.”

Drew took to Instagram to showcase the special tattoo to the rest of the world. 

“My eyes are stinging because I’m crying so much. I want people to feel that no matter where they go in the world, if they’re lucky enough to have someone to love … that is so fulfilling," Drew said.

The 50 First Dates actress said her life took a complete turn after motherhood, “I never knew what home was until I had my daughters. I thought, ‘I’m gonna make us a home that will be forever and so strong — and then life changed and our plans changed.”

She continued, “When I was in rental apartments, or not knowing where life was going, or so upset that the plans I tried to solidify for my kids had changed, it really led to the discovery of what really means for me — and that is if we are together, wherever we are, home is where we are.”

More From Entertainment:

'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles

'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles
Dua Lipa expresses solidarity with people of Sheikh Jarrah

Dua Lipa expresses solidarity with people of Sheikh Jarrah

Harry, Meghan 'went the extra mile' on Archie's birthday: 'They feel blessed'

Harry, Meghan 'went the extra mile' on Archie's birthday: 'They feel blessed'
'Vikings': Lagertha actress wishes her on-screen son on his birthday

'Vikings': Lagertha actress wishes her on-screen son on his birthday

Kate and William to 'learn from Harry, Meghan' and push as 'future king and queen'

Kate and William to 'learn from Harry, Meghan' and push as 'future king and queen'
Prince Charles has met Meghan's son Archie 'only twice,' palace aides claim

Prince Charles has met Meghan's son Archie 'only twice,' palace aides claim
Mark Ruffalo welcomes diversity change within Golden Globes reviewing committee

Mark Ruffalo welcomes diversity change within Golden Globes reviewing committee

Pink drops new ‘All I Know So Far’ music video

Pink drops new ‘All I Know So Far’ music video
Chris Martin opens up about stardom: 'Trying to detach from external validation'

Chris Martin opens up about stardom: 'Trying to detach from external validation'
Dan Levy responds to fake news about dad Eugene Levy’s death

Dan Levy responds to fake news about dad Eugene Levy’s death
Man slipped into Buckingham Palace unnoticed, while carrying a knife

Man slipped into Buckingham Palace unnoticed, while carrying a knife
Kim Kardashian reveals how Kanye West reacted to KUWTK ending

Kim Kardashian reveals how Kanye West reacted to KUWTK ending

Latest

view all