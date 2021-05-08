Drew Barrymore gets emotional as she details the meaning behind her tattoo

Drew Barrymore said she got the unique tattoo to symbolise her intense love for her daughters

Drew Barrymore revealed the deeper meaning behind her tattoo on her during an episode of the Drew Barrymore show.

The actress said she got the unique tattoo to symbolise her intense love for her daughters, who she shares with her ex-husband Will Kopelman.



“To my daughters, if you ever get to see this episode, you are my home and I love you more than anything. You are the reason I understand my whole life — because of you. So thank you, you are my home.”

Drew took to Instagram to showcase the special tattoo to the rest of the world.

“My eyes are stinging because I’m crying so much. I want people to feel that no matter where they go in the world, if they’re lucky enough to have someone to love … that is so fulfilling," Drew said.



The 50 First Dates actress said her life took a complete turn after motherhood, “I never knew what home was until I had my daughters. I thought, ‘I’m gonna make us a home that will be forever and so strong — and then life changed and our plans changed.”

She continued, “When I was in rental apartments, or not knowing where life was going, or so upset that the plans I tried to solidify for my kids had changed, it really led to the discovery of what really means for me — and that is if we are together, wherever we are, home is where we are.”