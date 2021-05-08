Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 08 2021
Saturday May 08, 2021

Coldplay shocks fans with rumored BTS collaboration

Award winning band Coldplay recently had ARMYs in shock with a rumored BTS collaboration ‘secret’.

For those unversed, it all began once Chris Martin sat for an interview and gave complete silence over possible BTS collaboration rumors.

Check it out below:

Shortly after it aired the entire fan base blew into a frenzy and many began retweeting the rumor with candid quips and funny anecdotes.

One fan believed, “This is the face of someone hiding a huge secret.”

Whereas others started fanaticizing about the possibility of having Namjoon and Chris co-write lyircs.


