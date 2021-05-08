Coldplay shocks fans with rumored BTS collaboration

Saturday May 08, 2021
Award winning band Coldplay recently had ARMYs in shock with a rumored BTS collaboration ‘secret’.
For those unversed, it all began once Chris Martin sat for an interview and gave complete silence over possible BTS collaboration rumors.
Shortly after it aired the entire fan base blew into a frenzy and many began retweeting the rumor with candid quips and funny anecdotes.
One fan believed, “This is the face of someone hiding a huge secret.”
Whereas others started fanaticizing about the possibility of having Namjoon and Chris co-write lyircs.