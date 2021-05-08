Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard allows less than hundred people to reply to her tweets

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 08, 2021

Amber Heard allows less than hundred people to comment on her Twitter posts.

The actress has long been subject of trolling after her split with former husband Johnny Depp.

Depp is admired by millions of people across the globe and his fans have been accused of trolling and bullying Amber after the former couple got involved in a legal battle after their divorce.

Amber Heard last year appeared as a witness in a London court which heard Depp's case against a British tabloid which had called him a wife beater.

Depp eventually lost the case and then his appeal to challenge the verdict was also dismissed recently.

A look at Amber Heard's timeline suggests that she doesn't allow everybody to comment on her tweets.

Her tweets posted during the last couple of months have received less than hundred replies.

More From Entertainment:

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters reacts to evictions of Palestinians from their homes

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters reacts to evictions of Palestinians from their homes
Coldplay shocks fans with rumored BTS collaboration

Coldplay shocks fans with rumored BTS collaboration
Olivia Rodrigo shuts down critics hating on songwriting choices

Olivia Rodrigo shuts down critics hating on songwriting choices
Meghan Markle's claim made during Oprah interview disputed by Palace aide : report

Meghan Markle's claim made during Oprah interview disputed by Palace aide : report
Prince Charles, Harry have ‘a lot of bad blood’ with many ‘low bow insults’

Prince Charles, Harry have ‘a lot of bad blood’ with many ‘low bow insults’
Prince Harry was 'awed' by George Clooney?

Prince Harry was 'awed' by George Clooney?
Drew Barrymore gets emotional as she details the meaning behind her tattoo

Drew Barrymore gets emotional as she details the meaning behind her tattoo
'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles

'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles
Megan Fox shows off her best Britney Spears impression

Megan Fox shows off her best Britney Spears impression
Dua Lipa expresses solidarity with people of Sheikh Jarrah

Dua Lipa expresses solidarity with people of Sheikh Jarrah

Harry, Meghan 'went the extra mile' on Archie's birthday: 'They feel blessed'

Harry, Meghan 'went the extra mile' on Archie's birthday: 'They feel blessed'
'Vikings': Lagertha actress wishes her on-screen son on his birthday

'Vikings': Lagertha actress wishes her on-screen son on his birthday

Latest

view all