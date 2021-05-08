Amber Heard allows less than hundred people to reply to her tweets

Amber Heard allows less than hundred people to comment on her Twitter posts.

The actress has long been subject of trolling after her split with former husband Johnny Depp.

Depp is admired by millions of people across the globe and his fans have been accused of trolling and bullying Amber after the former couple got involved in a legal battle after their divorce.

Amber Heard last year appeared as a witness in a London court which heard Depp's case against a British tabloid which had called him a wife beater.

Depp eventually lost the case and then his appeal to challenge the verdict was also dismissed recently.

A look at Amber Heard's timeline suggests that she doesn't allow everybody to comment on her tweets.

Her tweets posted during the last couple of months have received less than hundred replies.