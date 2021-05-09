Can't connect right now! retry
Billie Eilish’s Your Power jumps to #1 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart

American music superstar Billie Eilish is fast on the rise in terms of fan base and an increasing number of admirers of her music as her recently released single Your Power rocketed to #1 position on US YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The 19-year-old singer released the track Your Power on April 29, 2021. The track debuted at #25 on last week’s US YouTube Music Videos Chart and #78 on the Global YouTube Music Videos chart.

After passing through the full one-week run in the market, 'Your Power' scaled further heights on both listings. The track was viewed by 7.39 million times in America alone during the April 30-May 6 tracking period. This massive viewing pushed the track to grab the #1 spot on this week’s US YouTube Music Videos Chart.

With the unsurprisingly massive count of views, the video was seen perched at #2 on the global listing. The track earned 38.8 million worldwide views.

The track went up twenty-four places to #18 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart. With over 103 million total tracking period views on her eligible uploads, Billie Eilish bested last week’s mark by 63%.

Billie Eilish's "Your Power" was released by Darkroom and Interscope Records as the third single off of her upcoming second studio album, Happier Than Ever (2021). Along with Billie, her brother Finneas O'Connell also wrote the lyrics. He also produced the track. 


