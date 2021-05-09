Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle talks about daughter in first TV appearance since Oprah interview

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 09, 2021

Meghan Markle is stressing on the significance of getting vaccinated in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has left many countries in a state of chaos.

The Duchess of Sussex joined several A-listers to take part in Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World benefit event that was pre-recorded last weekend at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

As the show was aired on Saturday, it also included a recorded message from the former Suits actor—who wasn’t present at the event—that was played during the broadcast.

"The past year has been defined by communities coming together tirelessly and heroically to tackle COVID-19. And we've gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter, but it's going to take every one of us to find our way forward," she said.

"As campaign chairs of VAX LIVE, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, and particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic,” she continued.

“Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly 5.5 million women have lost work in the U.S., and 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty,” she went on to say.

"My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward,” she further said.

"Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and to set all of us up, for a successful, equitable and compassionate tomorrow. We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger; that as we rebuild, we rebuild together. Thank you," she added.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez gives cute sneak peek at rehearsals for ‘Vax Live’ concert

Jennifer Lopez gives cute sneak peek at rehearsals for ‘Vax Live’ concert
Khloe Kardashian wanted KUWTK show to continue

Khloe Kardashian wanted KUWTK show to continue

Billie Eilish’s Your Power jumps to #1 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart

Billie Eilish’s Your Power jumps to #1 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart
Justin Bieber's world tour Justice promoted by Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber's world tour Justice promoted by Hailey Baldwin
Vanessa Hudgens has an amazing story to tell about how she met Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens has an amazing story to tell about how she met Cole Tucker
Prince Harry, William unable to mend rift over ‘hurt’ feelings: report

Prince Harry, William unable to mend rift over ‘hurt’ feelings: report
Meghan Markle failed to see she ‘had no voice’ as a royal: report

Meghan Markle failed to see she ‘had no voice’ as a royal: report
Amber Heard allows less than hundred people to reply to her tweets

Amber Heard allows less than hundred people to reply to her tweets

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters reacts to evictions of Palestinians from their homes

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters reacts to evictions of Palestinians from their homes
Coldplay shocks fans with rumored BTS collaboration

Coldplay shocks fans with rumored BTS collaboration
Olivia Rodrigo shuts down critics hating on songwriting choices

Olivia Rodrigo shuts down critics hating on songwriting choices
Meghan Markle's claim made during Oprah interview disputed by Palace aide : report

Meghan Markle's claim made during Oprah interview disputed by Palace aide : report

Latest

view all