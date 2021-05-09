Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 09 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for 'inviting' critics

Sunday May 09, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for 'inviting' criticism

Experts recently weighed in on the real reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle keep getting berated by royal fans across the globe.

The claim was brought forward by royal commentator Richard Eden and during his interview with Palace Confidential he admitted the couple's recent moves "just keep giving people a reason to criticise them, I think." Especially since "I find it hard to keep up with the Sussexes.”

Reason being that "One minute they're criticising the royal family, they're attacking them publicly and the next minute Meghan's using that royal title on her book."

