Monday May 10 2021
Gigi Hadid shares new adorable snaps of Khai as she celebrate first Mother's Day as mom

Monday May 10, 2021

Gigi Hadid won hearts as she shared new adorable photo of her daughter Khai to celebrate her first Mother's Day as a mom.

The 25-year-old supermodel took to social media on Sunday and shared a series of rare photos of her and Zayn Malik's seven-month-old daughter.

In one of the pictures, she showed off glowing new mother's special bond with her daughter as she was seen sleeping nose to nose with her little one.

Gigi captioned the sweet post: "The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy!"

The charming showbiz star was also seen holding her daughter in a stunning Autumn snap, where she donned an elegant collared knit jumper and Khai sported an adorable pumpkin knit hat with matching boots.

Gigi Haid's sweet post attracted massive likes from fans and friends as they rushed to the comments to congratulate the star on the joyous occasion even though she kept Khai's face blurred or concealed in all the photos. 

