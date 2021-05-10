Meghan Markle channels Queen during her latest TV appearance

Meghan Markle tried to impress Queen as she followed Prince Harry's grandmother's style in first TV appearance since her Oprah interview, according to experts.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her second child with Harry, is said to have followed Queen Elizabeth II during her first TV appearance since the Oprah Winfrey interview, a body language expert claimed.



A 'nervous' Meghan did not gesticulate a great deal during the broadcast, a pre-recorded piece for coverage of the Vax Live concert. Judi James claimed this reflected the "style of the Queen".

Sharing her experience, Judi said: "Meghan’s body language at the start looked as serene and static as the large cushion beside her, but with a small self-comfort thumb-rub gesture to suggest some inner nerves, too."

"Hers was a floral-clad, maternal-looking charisma, low on passionate gesticulation and high on kind smiles and bump-cupping. The regal note appeared verbally too as she sat, upright and elegant, to refer to ‘My husband and I’ in the style of the Queen, but that cupping gesture that she had also used on Oprah, reminded us of her theme about daughters and woman of the future."

Prince Harry's sweetheart, who is leaving in Montecito with her husband and son Archie, spoke about issues concerning the Covid pandemic and the empowerment of women during her appearance on TV.

Meghan Markle also opened up about preparing for the birth of her baby girl with Prince Harry and hinted at how the couple will raise their daughter.

