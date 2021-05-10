Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle channels Queen during her latest TV appearance

By
Web Desk

Monday May 10, 2021

Meghan Markle tried to impress Queen as she followed Prince Harry's grandmother's style in first TV appearance since her Oprah interview, according to experts.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her second child with Harry, is said to have followed Queen Elizabeth II during her first TV appearance since the Oprah Winfrey interview, a body language expert claimed.

A 'nervous' Meghan did not gesticulate a great deal during the broadcast, a pre-recorded piece for coverage of the Vax Live concert. Judi James claimed this reflected the "style of the Queen".

Sharing her experience, Judi said: "Meghan’s body language at the start looked as serene and static as the large cushion beside her, but with a small self-comfort thumb-rub gesture to suggest some inner nerves, too."

"Hers was a floral-clad, maternal-looking charisma, low on passionate gesticulation and high on kind smiles and bump-cupping. The regal note appeared verbally too as she sat, upright and elegant, to refer to ‘My husband and I’ in the style of the Queen, but that cupping gesture that she had also used on Oprah, reminded us of her theme about daughters and woman of the future."

Prince Harry's sweetheart, who is leaving in Montecito with her husband and son Archie, spoke about issues concerning the Covid pandemic and the empowerment of women during her appearance on TV.

Meghan Markle also opened up about preparing for the birth of her baby girl with Prince Harry and hinted at how the couple will raise their daughter.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez shares her 'greatest joy' on Mother's Day

Jennifer Lopez shares her 'greatest joy' on Mother's Day
Billie Eilish smartly reacts to body shamers criticising her Vogue cover

Billie Eilish smartly reacts to body shamers criticising her Vogue cover
Gigi Hadid shares new adorable snaps of Khai as she celebrate first Mother's Day as mom

Gigi Hadid shares new adorable snaps of Khai as she celebrate first Mother's Day as mom
Victoria Beckham reveals her daughter Harper left her in shock

Victoria Beckham reveals her daughter Harper left her in shock
Ben Affleck gushes over his ex Jennifer Garner, shares mother's day tribute

Ben Affleck gushes over his ex Jennifer Garner, shares mother's day tribute
Kim Kardashian celebrates 2nd birthday of son Psalm

Kim Kardashian celebrates 2nd birthday of son Psalm
Prince William ‘begged’ to acknowledge Prince Charles in parenting nod: ‘He refused’

Prince William ‘begged’ to acknowledge Prince Charles in parenting nod: ‘He refused’
Experts weigh in on Kate Middleton’s ‘ruthless survival streak’

Experts weigh in on Kate Middleton’s ‘ruthless survival streak’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘inviting’ critics

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘inviting’ critics
Khloé Kardashian pens adorable Mother’s Day tribute for Kris Jenner

Khloé Kardashian pens adorable Mother’s Day tribute for Kris Jenner
Gigi Hadid pens emotional Mother’s Day note for Yolanda Hadid

Gigi Hadid pens emotional Mother’s Day note for Yolanda Hadid
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporters criticise Prince William for this reason

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporters criticise Prince William for this reason

Latest

view all