Monday May 10 2021
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez shares her 'greatest joy' on Mother's Day

Web Desk

Monday May 10, 2021

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her Mother's Day celebration as she shared sweet photos of 13-year-old twins, daughter Emme and son Max.

The Hustlers actress took to Instagram and shared series of photos to mark the day. "#MothersDay with my mommy and coconuts," she captioned the set of images, which also featured her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez.

 "Being a mom is my greatest joy, and today I think about my mommy and all the moms out there. This is your day, and I hope you are surrounded by love, gratitude and appreciation…enjoy it! #HappyMothersDay #IGotItFromMyMama #MamaGlowsBest," Lopez added.

Earlier, Jennifer Lopez shared a sweet message to her beloved mom, saying. "It was my mom who instilled in us at a very young age that we could do anything. This was something that has really stayed with me." 

