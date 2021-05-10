Meghan Markle pays homage to Princess Diana

Meghan Markle seemingly paid tribute to Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana as she, according to royal fans, wore her expensive watch during Vax Live speech on Sunday.

The Duchess of Sussex showed her love for the 'People's Princess' on Mother's Day as she showcased the Princess of Wales' Cartier watch during her latest appearance on TV.



It seems as the Duchess of Sussex gave a nod to Lady Diana by wearing her gold Cartier Tank Française watch while giving an address.



Royal fans believe that Prince Harry's sweetheart wore Princess Diana's watch during her latest appearance on TV.



Diana regularly wore the gold Cartier Tank Française watch for engagements in the 1990s and it's believed Meghan was a fan of the same style before she joined the royals and bought her own while she was working as an actress.



As per reports, Prince William inherited the watch following Diana’s death in 1997, but the prince passed the watch on to his younger brother, Prince Harry, around 2009.

One royal fan penned: "It's lovely she's wearing Diana's old watch.”

While another responded as saying: "Credit Meghan, she's showing her appreciation to the royal family there."

Pregnant Meghan Markle, during her speech, also shared her and Prince Harry's feelings about expecting a daughter, saying: We’re ‘Thrilled’.