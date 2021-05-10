Can't connect right now! retry
Joe Jonas pays tribute to Sophie Turner on her first Mother’s Day as a mum

British actor Sophie Turner is celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a mum since welcoming her daughter Willa with husband and singer Joe Jonas.

The Jonas Brother member turned to his Instagram to commemorate the young mum on her first Mother’s Day with an endearing note and a rare photo of the Game of Thrones actor during her pregnancy.

He also celebrated his mother Denise with an adorable photo alongside her.

The 31-year-old singer wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mother's out there and to these two Mums." 



