Machine Gun Kelly spends time with Megan Fox's kids for the first time

Machine Gun Kelly has been spotted spending time with his girlfriend Meghan Fox’s children for the first time.

The 31-year-old rap star could be seen hanging out with the Transformers actress’ sons Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Journey River.

The group could be seen enjoying each others’ company as they were out and about in Universal Studios.

The 34-year-old actress shares her three sons with her estranged husband Brian Austin Green whom she has filed a divorce from last year.

Meanwhile, an insider told E! News that the two “plan to get engaged and married,” adding that, “They are very much in love and have a strong and intense relationship. Her divorce is moving along, and they are hashing out custody details.”

The source detailed that the lovebirds “have no doubt that they are soulmates and meant to be life partners.”

“Colson is slowly getting to know the kids and everything is going well with that. Megan has not wanted to rush them into anything. But she has been incorporating Colson into their life, and it's going well,” the source shared.