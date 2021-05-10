Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday May 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Shilpa Shetty talks about self-preservation after husband, kids test positive for coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Monday May 10, 2021

Shilpa Shetty talks about self-preservation after husband, kids test positive for coronavirus

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra talked about the importance of self-preservation after her family tested positive for coronavirus recently.

Taking to Instagram, the Baazigar star shared a motivational post and emphasised the need of staying fit to help others.

She wrote “If you’re feeling overwhelmed by whatever is happening around us, it’s okay to take a break from social media. For everyone who is dealing with someone battling Covid-19, or has been helping others find the resources they need, I understand that this battle is not easy for any of us.”

“Take some time off. You need to mentally be in a place that allows you to think on your feet and be fit enough to help others. Do whatever allows you to strengthen yourself and come back stronger to do what you can,” she said and added “Stay strong, stay safe!”

On May 7, Shilpa informed her fans that her family including husband and children have been diagnosed with Covid-19, however, she herself has tested negative for it.

More From Showbiz:

‘The world has wronged Palestine’: Ushna Shah on Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa

‘The world has wronged Palestine’: Ushna Shah on Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa
After Twitter, Instagram takes action against Kangana Ranaut

After Twitter, Instagram takes action against Kangana Ranaut

Salman Khan shares adorable photo of mom to wish her on Mother’s Day

Salman Khan shares adorable photo of mom to wish her on Mother’s Day
Twinkle Khanna reveals how she celebrated Mother’s Day

Twinkle Khanna reveals how she celebrated Mother’s Day
Ahad Raza Mir says his mother is most ‘amazing’ and ‘kind hearted’ woman

Ahad Raza Mir says his mother is most ‘amazing’ and ‘kind hearted’ woman
Katrina Kaif shares unseen childhood photo with mom to wish her on Mother’s Day

Katrina Kaif shares unseen childhood photo with mom to wish her on Mother’s Day
Iqra Aziz shares a heartfelt note for mom on Mother’s Day

Iqra Aziz shares a heartfelt note for mom on Mother’s Day
Madhuri Dixit unveils covid-19 essentials kit

Madhuri Dixit unveils covid-19 essentials kit
Priyanka Chopra showers mum with love in Mother’s Day tribute

Priyanka Chopra showers mum with love in Mother’s Day tribute
Saboor Aly shares emotional post for mom on Mother’s Day

Saboor Aly shares emotional post for mom on Mother’s Day
Kareena Kapoor shares cute photo of her two sons on Mother’s Day

Kareena Kapoor shares cute photo of her two sons on Mother’s Day
FIR lodged against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly inciting communal violence

FIR lodged against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly inciting communal violence

Latest

view all