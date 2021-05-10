Shilpa Shetty talks about self-preservation after husband, kids test positive for coronavirus

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra talked about the importance of self-preservation after her family tested positive for coronavirus recently.

Taking to Instagram, the Baazigar star shared a motivational post and emphasised the need of staying fit to help others.

She wrote “If you’re feeling overwhelmed by whatever is happening around us, it’s okay to take a break from social media. For everyone who is dealing with someone battling Covid-19, or has been helping others find the resources they need, I understand that this battle is not easy for any of us.”

“Take some time off. You need to mentally be in a place that allows you to think on your feet and be fit enough to help others. Do whatever allows you to strengthen yourself and come back stronger to do what you can,” she said and added “Stay strong, stay safe!”

On May 7, Shilpa informed her fans that her family including husband and children have been diagnosed with Covid-19, however, she herself has tested negative for it.