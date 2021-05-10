Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 10, 2021

Pink gushes over mom in emotional Mother’s Day post

Grammy award winning singer and songwriter Pink recently took to social media and penned a loving note for her mom in honor of Mother’s Day.

The Instagram post included a collection of pictures of Pink with her mother and was captioned with the words, “Happy Mother’s Day. All I know so far is that I don’t know much.”

“Being a mom is just a whole lot of prayers and a good bit of luck. There’s no manual for this thing we do. My mama always shows up. That’s the truth. She is relentless with her love, always striving to be better, constantly seeking joy and full of laughter.”

“It’s been a lifetime of exploring what it means to be responsible for each other. Accountable to each other. Not perfect, ever. Just curious, and forgiving. I love this woman. With all of my heart. Happy Mother’s Day to all the ones out there showing up and doing the best you can. I hope you’re told today how much that matters.”

