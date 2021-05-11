Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spark romance rumours as they spend time together in Montana

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 11, 2021

Ex-lovebirds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly spent weekend together in Montana after renewing their friendship.

According to reports, the two Hollywood stars have been spending more time reconnecting with a trip to the Big Sky Resort, close to Yellowstone National Park, where J.Lo was spotted riding in the passenger seat of Affleck's vehicle.

The A-list stars' latest appearance sent tongues wagging as the fans began to speculate about their future.

The two showbiz stars recently seen hanging out together in Los Angeles, just weeks after the music sensation called off her engagement to retired baseball ace Alex Rodriguez.

They, according to a media outlet, flew to Los Angeles together on Sunday, when they shared a ride back to Lopez's Bel-Air home.

Lopez and Affleck, who each have children from previous marriages, have plenty in common these days - they are both single as the Argo star split from actress Ana de Armas in January.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have not shared any comment on the nature of their relationship yet, but sources insist they are just friends, and have always remained in touch following the cancellation of their 2003 wedding.

More From Entertainment:

NBC says dropping next year´s Golden Globes over diversity row

NBC says dropping next year´s Golden Globes over diversity row
Perrie Edwards, beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expecting first child together

Perrie Edwards, beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expecting first child together
Pink gushes over mom in emotional Mother’s Day post

Pink gushes over mom in emotional Mother’s Day post
Katy Perry serves hilarious response to Orlando Bloom's mother's day wish

Katy Perry serves hilarious response to Orlando Bloom's mother's day wish
Experts weigh in on baby Archie’s affinity to numbers

Experts weigh in on baby Archie’s affinity to numbers
Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle a ‘royal master class’

Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle a ‘royal master class’
Queen's to visit Balmoral castle for first time without Prince Philip

Queen's to visit Balmoral castle for first time without Prince Philip
Dwayne Johnson gushes over wife Lauren Hashian for Mother’s Day

Dwayne Johnson gushes over wife Lauren Hashian for Mother’s Day
Jennifer Lopez belts ‘Sweet Caroline’ in honor of Mother’s Day

Jennifer Lopez belts ‘Sweet Caroline’ in honor of Mother’s Day
Angelina Jolie sheds light on wanting to be a ‘safe place’ for her kids

Angelina Jolie sheds light on wanting to be a ‘safe place’ for her kids
Meghan Markle joins 'long royal tradition' with latest venture

Meghan Markle joins 'long royal tradition' with latest venture
Sit down and shut up: Queen's cousin takes subtle dig at Meghan Markle

Sit down and shut up: Queen's cousin takes subtle dig at Meghan Markle

Latest

view all