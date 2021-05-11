Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spark romance rumours as they spend time together in Montana

Ex-lovebirds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly spent weekend together in Montana after renewing their friendship.

According to reports, the two Hollywood stars have been spending more time reconnecting with a trip to the Big Sky Resort, close to Yellowstone National Park, where J.Lo was spotted riding in the passenger seat of Affleck's vehicle.

The A-list stars' latest appearance sent tongues wagging as the fans began to speculate about their future.

The two showbiz stars recently seen hanging out together in Los Angeles, just weeks after the music sensation called off her engagement to retired baseball ace Alex Rodriguez.

They, according to a media outlet, flew to Los Angeles together on Sunday, when they shared a ride back to Lopez's Bel-Air home.



Lopez and Affleck, who each have children from previous marriages, have plenty in common these days - they are both single as the Argo star split from actress Ana de Armas in January.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have not shared any comment on the nature of their relationship yet, but sources insist they are just friends, and have always remained in touch following the cancellation of their 2003 wedding.