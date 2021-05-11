Tom Cruise returns his Golden Globe awards in protest

Dashing actor Tom Cruise has recorded his strong protest against HFPA's lack of diversity comment and delivered back his three Golden Globe trophies.

The 'Mission Impossible' star Tom became the latest A-list star to protest as he returned his awards to the HFPA amid reports that NBC will not air the 2022 ceremony of the annual awards show.

The Golden Globes came under scrutiny this year in regards to the lack of inclusion and representation across their HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) members.

The 58-year-old superstar previously won two for best actor (Jerry Maguire and Born on the Fourth of July) and one for best supporting actor for Magnolia.

Tom Cruise joined Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson as they called for the industry to 'step back' from the Globes until substantial reforms were in place. Amazon, Netflix, and WarnerMedia have all announced boycotts of the HFPA.