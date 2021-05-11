Can't connect right now! retry
Adele's estranged father Mark Evans loses his battle with bowel cancer

Adele’s estranged father Mark Evans has breathed his last at the age of 57 as he lost long battle with bowel cancer.

In 2013, Mark revealed he was fighting bowel cancer and feared he would never meet his grandson, eight-year-old Angelo, whom Adele has with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Mark’s family 'is very upset over his sad demise. He always hoped things would work out with Adele, but it remained acrimonious to the end.

The 33-year-old songstress has spoken of her fractured relationship with her father several times in the past, after Mark walked out on Adele’s mother, Penny, when the singer was just three years old.

Adele previously admitted she didn’t “hate” her father, but their relationship deteriorated further as her stardom grew. Mark even called the feud a 'misunderstanding'.

