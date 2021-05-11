Joshua Bassett gushes over Harry Styles: Twitter reacts to his ‘coming out’ Video

Joshua Bassett's ‘coming out video’ went viral on Twitter. Fans have been wondering if he came out as gay.



Joshua did not open a lot about his sexuality, he did hint he is queer. This comes months after the drama involving Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, and him.

This is the first time Joshua has opened up about his sexuality in an interview. The actor broke this news to his fans while talking about Harry Styles in his latest interview.

Joshua posted a snippet from his music 'Feel Something' on Instagram. In the video, he was seen going in for a kiss with his friend Manny Escobar. The video sparked speculation that he might be gay.



Several people reacted to Joshua Bassett's clip. One user wrote: “Joshua Bassett saying he’s coming out is not the plot twist I asked for but the plot twist I never knew I needed.”



