Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie says she is picky about men: ‘I’ve been alone for a long time’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 11, 2021

Tinseltown’s leading lady, Angelina Jolie got candid about her single life and how she is raising her six children on Mother’s Day this year.

During an interview on E! NewsDaily Pop, the Maleficent actor said she feels incredibly fortunate to being a parent to Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, Shiloh and Knox, with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

"I have six very capable children. Of course you wake up and you just feel like, 'I've got to make sure they're OK. I've got to make sure they're mentally OK,' but honestly I think a few years ago it switched and they're thinking, 'I've got to make sure mom's OK’,” she said.

"We're such a team so I am very, very lucky. I'm always the one who worries but I don't worry about them. They're cool people,” she added.

She also quipped about her single relationship status, saying she has been on her own since a while now, ever since she and Pitt got divorced in 2016.

The Eternals actor said she is very picky about who she chooses to get involved with: "I probably have a very long list [of 'nos']. I've been alone for a long time now.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Harry's relationship descended into the darkest abyss, says pal

Prince William, Harry's relationship descended into the darkest abyss, says pal
Prince Harry talks about 'unresolved trauma, grief' in Oprah Winfrey mental health series

Prince Harry talks about 'unresolved trauma, grief' in Oprah Winfrey mental health series

Seth Rogen no longer wants to work with pal James Franco after #MeToo claims

Seth Rogen no longer wants to work with pal James Franco after #MeToo claims
Alex Rodriguez 'shocked' over Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's recent getaway

Alex Rodriguez 'shocked' over Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's recent getaway
Prince Harry, William's relationship on the rocks despite reunion at Philip's funeral

Prince Harry, William's relationship on the rocks despite reunion at Philip's funeral
Insiders spill details on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's reunion in Montana

Insiders spill details on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's reunion in Montana
Olivia Wilde faces the wrath over unearthed homophobic statement

Olivia Wilde faces the wrath over unearthed homophobic statement
Gwyneth Paltrow mercilessly trolled for saying she ‘went off the rails’ by eating bread

Gwyneth Paltrow mercilessly trolled for saying she ‘went off the rails’ by eating bread
Queen Elizabeth re-emerges to outline UK govt's new agenda

Queen Elizabeth re-emerges to outline UK govt's new agenda
Joshua Bassett gushes over Harry Styles: Twitter reacts to his ‘coming out’ Video

Joshua Bassett gushes over Harry Styles: Twitter reacts to his ‘coming out’ Video
Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette win hearts with Taylor Swift cover for Mother's Day: Watch

Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette win hearts with Taylor Swift cover for Mother's Day: Watch
Will Smith's 'hoedown' country dance breaks internet

Will Smith's 'hoedown' country dance breaks internet

Latest

view all