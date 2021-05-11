Angelina Jolie says she is picky about men: ‘I’ve been alone for a long time’

Tinseltown’s leading lady, Angelina Jolie got candid about her single life and how she is raising her six children on Mother’s Day this year.



During an interview on E! News’ Daily Pop, the Maleficent actor said she feels incredibly fortunate to being a parent to Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, Shiloh and Knox, with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

"I have six very capable children. Of course you wake up and you just feel like, 'I've got to make sure they're OK. I've got to make sure they're mentally OK,' but honestly I think a few years ago it switched and they're thinking, 'I've got to make sure mom's OK’,” she said.

"We're such a team so I am very, very lucky. I'm always the one who worries but I don't worry about them. They're cool people,” she added.

She also quipped about her single relationship status, saying she has been on her own since a while now, ever since she and Pitt got divorced in 2016.

The Eternals actor said she is very picky about who she chooses to get involved with: "I probably have a very long list [of 'nos']. I've been alone for a long time now.”