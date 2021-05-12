Taylor Swift says 'spinning in my highest heels'

Taylor Swift stunned music lovers with her amazing personality at Brit Awards 2021 ceremony on Tuesday, becoming the first female to ever win the global icon award.



Sharing a snap to her Instagram before her appearance, Swift wrote, “Spinning in my highest heels, luv #BRITs.”



The songstress has proved that she is every inch the female superstar as she rocked a silver embellished two piece reminiscent of her 1989 days with her signature scarlet pout and her blond hair perfectly coiffed.



The singing sensation, who won her first Brit award in 2015, is being recognised this evening for her 'immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire.'

It is the second big award for Taylor Swift this year as she previously won the Album of the Year award at the Grammys for her album Folklore.

Taylor Swift became the first female artist to receive the aforementioned prize at the ceremony.