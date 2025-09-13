Tom Pelphrey opens up about working with fiancée Kaley Cuoco

Tom Pelphrey says he and fiancée Kaley Cuoco are eager to act together on screen, though they are waiting for the right opportunity.

During an interview with People, the Ozark star explained that while he and the Big Bang Theory alum are interested in collaborating, their contrasting styles make it a challenge.

“Kaley tends to live more comedically, whereas often people don’t let me within 10 feet of a comedy,” Pelphrey said with a laugh. “The approach is so different, it feels like we’re talking about two different things. Figuring out how those things can come together … we’re definitely interested, but so far we haven’t found what felt like the right thing.”

The couple, who got engaged in August 2024 after welcoming daughter Matilda the year prior, continue to support each other’s work.

Pelphrey noted that Cuoco and Matilda joined him on location in Pennsylvania while he filmed his new HBO miniseries Task, which premiered September 7 and also stars Mark Ruffalo.

Calling the experience “very special,” Pelphrey said having Cuoco, their daughter, and extended family on set made him “really feel a sense of home.”

Reflecting on both his career and personal life, the actor added, “If you would’ve told me 15 years ago that I could be with the love of my life and have the most perfect baby and get to do what I love — it’s wild. You’re living your dream. And I’m very conscious of that.”