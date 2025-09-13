Jennifer Aniston offers Stephen Colbert work after 'Late Show' cancellation

Jennifer Aniston offers 'Morning Show' role to Stephen Colbert

Jennifer Aniston has a plan for Stephen Colbert's career after the Late Show comes to an end next year.

While appearing on the show, Jennifer asked Colbert to audition for a role in her show The Morning Show right there.

The Friends star had brought with her a scene for Colbert to read, noting that they’re "doing some preliminary casting for this fifth season, that we hope happens."

"So I just thought, 'Why not?' You're going to be free next year," she quipped.

Cobert then offered to "fly out" to Los Angeles for an audition, but she told him she had brought a script for him to read and as they were already in front of cameras, he could audition right there.

"I figure we've got cameras, these are rolling, right? So we can get you on tape, as they say," she said.

The role Colbert had to read for was a weatherman and "sexier" version of Steve Carell, "The Morning Show's new weatherman, Jeremiah Cloudson-Storm."

The scene also alluded to the cancellation of the Late Show. Jennifer began, "I see you're coming from two decades of doing late-night weather."

The host shot back, "Yeah, I had the number-one late-night weather show until the network canceled it."

"What a premise! Sounds ripped from the headlines," the Murder Mystery star remarked.

"Yes, but changed just enough to not be legally actionable," said Colbert.

For the unversed, CBS cancelled the Late Show after Stephen Coblert’s criticism of POTUS, which reportedly irked President Donald Trump. At the time, CBS’ parent company needed Trump’s approval for a huge merger with Skydance.

After the cancellation, they were granted the green light, igniting rumors that that was the reason behind the show’s cancellation. However, the network maintained that the decision was purely financial.