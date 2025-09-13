Garrett Wareing teases exciting details about 'Ransom Canyon Season 2'

Photo: Garrett Wareing dishes new details about 'Ransom Canyon Season 2'

Garrett Wareing has teased a potential love triangle in Ransom Canyon Season 2.

During a new chat with Us Weekly, Wareing played coy when asked if Kit, played by Casey W. Johnson, and Lauren, played by Lizzy Greene, might become a romantic possibility in the future.

“Wouldn’t that be crazy? Wouldn’t that up the stakes?" he began.

"Wouldn’t that be crazy? I can’t say anything. My hands are tied, but I will say the stakes are high and Ransom Canyon season 2 will be a joy to watch for the fans,” the 24-year-old teased.

Wareing also hinted that the creative team keeps a close eye on what viewers want.

“Our writers listen to the fans — and I’m referencing something in particular right now — but I’m not going to tell you what it is. But our writers listen and I think it’s really cool to be able to — in real time — engage with the fans and see these scripts come to life,” he noted.

“I’m so delighted to be able to share these new episodes with you guys after we start shooting them [soon].”

The actor could not help but gush about returning to the hit Netflix series.

“I’m so grateful to get to return to Ransom Canyon with my favorite people in this world. It’s thanks to all the fans on TikTok, and it’s thanks to all the fans who watched on Netflix," he expressed.

He remarked before conclusion, "We get to go back and make more episodes for you because of you. So I thank the fans. They loved our show wholeheartedly and I’m grateful to get to go back and play Lucas Russell and bring more hot and steamy and sexy Ransom Canyon to TV screens.”