Daisy Campbell shares her disappointment after being axed from 'Emmerdale'

Daisy Campbell shares her disappointment over her fate in 'Emmerdale'

Daisy Campbell has revealed she fell into a “dark hole” after being axed from Emmerdale following 13 years on screen.

For the unversed, the 22-year-old English actress became part of the ITV soap to portray Amelia Spencer at the age of just seven.

However, things turned upside down for her last year when she filmed the final scene of the beloved character because Amelia left the village in December and chose to start a new life with daughter Esther after her relationship with Tom King played By James Chase ended as she saw the true colours of him.

While conversing with Metro, Campbell admitted she was told to say goodbye to the show, which pushed her into a “dark hole.”

She said, “It feels really sad. It’s mixed emotions really. It’s been such a tough year, and I’ve had to deal with so much, but I was so at peace when leaving because I’ve grieved.”

Campbell added, “I’m not only grieving for myself, it’s a character that I’ve always played, this is my first ever job from being seven, so it felt really sad. But then it was nice to close the door and be at peace, because I’ve just allowed it to play out as it has this year.”

“But yeah, it’s really upsetting, because it’s all I’ve ever known,” she noted.