Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Sydney Chase appoints high-profile lawyer amid Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 12, 2021

Tristan Thompson’s alleged side chick Sydney Chase has appointed the services of high-profile attorney Gloria Allred following the NBA star calling her a “liar”.

The 23-year-old is fighting against the basketball star’s claim that she “lied” about their allegedly months-long relationship behind his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian’s back.

Following the revelation of Tristan cheating on the Good American founder, the 30-year-old hired a legal team and sent a cease-and-desist notice saying that Sydney made “numerous false and defamatory statements”.

Allred said in a statement to Page Six, “Our client, Sydney Chase, is outraged at what she regards as false statements that have been made about her in the media by Tristan Thompson’s representatives.

“She has retained my law firm, Allred, Maroko & Goldberg, to represent her and to conduct a full investigation which she believes will substantiate the relationship between her and Tristan Thompson.”

The legal expert continued: “Mr. Thompson’s representatives have challenged her to reveal evidence of their relationship. We would be willing to share evidence that Sydney has given us, provided that Mr. Thompson will make himself available in person to answer my questions and provide us with documents that we request.

“If Mr. Thompson has nothing to hide, then we would expect that he will make himself available for questioning by me and that he will voluntarily provide the documents. Sydney would be willing to be present at this meeting to answer questions and provide documents.

“Khloé Kardashian is welcome to attend. We believe that the truth will emerge through this process. When we conclude our investigation, we will then advise Sydney regarding her legal options.”

More From Entertainment:

James Bond star Sean Connery's brother dies

James Bond star Sean Connery's brother dies

Gal Gadot reacts to Israel-Palestine escalation

Gal Gadot reacts to Israel-Palestine escalation

Ellen DeGeneres to end talk show after 19 years - report

Ellen DeGeneres to end talk show after 19 years - report
BTS spill the beans on their personal flaws: ‘I lack the vitality’

BTS spill the beans on their personal flaws: ‘I lack the vitality’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for being in a ‘petty popularity contest’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for being in a ‘petty popularity contest’
'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo says it's time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestine

'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo says it's time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestine

Dua Lipa wants US to heed Bernie Sanders statement on Palestine

Dua Lipa wants US to heed Bernie Sanders statement on Palestine

Billie Eilish addresses thoughts on AppleTV+ documentary

Billie Eilish addresses thoughts on AppleTV+ documentary
Miley Cyrus recalls past romance with Liam Hemsworth in ‘Malibu’ tribute

Miley Cyrus recalls past romance with Liam Hemsworth in ‘Malibu’ tribute
Why Machine Gun Kelly went through Megan Fox's house with a gun

Why Machine Gun Kelly went through Megan Fox's house with a gun
Prince Philip did not think Prince Charles could be fit for king role

Prince Philip did not think Prince Charles could be fit for king role
Khloé Kardashian addresses Tristan Thompson scandal

Khloé Kardashian addresses Tristan Thompson scandal

Latest

view all