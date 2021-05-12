'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo says it's time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestine

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo has called for imposing sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians.

Reacting to the killing of Palestinians in Israeli attacks, the "Avengers" star said "Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people-it's time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians".

He wrote, "1500 Palestinians face expulsion in #Jerusalem. 200 protesters have been injured. 9 children have been killed.

The actor asked his more than seven million people to "Join the call. #SheikhJarrah".



