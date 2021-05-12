Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 12 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 12, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for being in a ‘petty popularity contest’

Experts recently weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “petty transatlantic popularity contest” against Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The claim was brought forward by royal author Duncan Larcome and during his interview with Fabulous he admitted that the Sussex’s desire to “rebrand” has flung them into the world of petty competitions.

The expert was quoted saying, “Whether William and Kate like it or not, they are now international players in a transatlantic popularity contest with their own flesh and blood.”

“Harry and Meghan have shown that modern royalty will only survive if it is absolutely at the cutting edge of social media and their profiles play into the narrative of the cult of the celebrity.”

“Which is a complete change from the era of Prince Philip. It was never about the royals, it was about the causes, never complain, never explain, ignore questions about you and make it about your causes.”

