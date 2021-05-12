Can't connect right now! retry
Prince William, Harry bashed for 'breaking Princess Diana's wish for the kids

Prince William and Prince Harry recently got bashed by an expert for breaking one of Princess Diana’s biggest wish for royal children.

This claim was brought forward by royal expert Ingrid Seward and during her interview with Express she touched upon the Princess’s biggest wish for all royal children.

She was even quoted saying, “I am sure Diana would have wanted her sons' offspring to be friends as she would have known how difficult it is to form friendships outside the family as people cannot be trusted not to let some indiscretion slip out. But they may be friends with Archie when they are older.”

“How cool to have a Californian cousin who is going to be such a dude as Archie. So exciting for them to go and stay with him too and vice versa.”

“So they may not have the childhood bond, which they really don’t need as they have lots of little friends, but they will really appreciate Archie later on in their lives.”

