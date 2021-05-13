Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle scraps baby shower plans ahead of daughter's arrival

Thursday May 13, 2021

Meghan Markle does not feel it is right to have a lavish celebration amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak

Meghan Markle will not be having a baby shower to mark the arrival of her daughter.

This is because the Duchess of Sussex does not feel it is right to have a lavish celebration in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

A source told Us Weekly, “Meghan doesn’t feel a big baby shower with gifts is appropriate right now,” the source said. 

“There is too much strife in the world. She and Harry have been so involved with humanitarian issues, they both feel their time and resources can be used for a better purpose," they added. 

When the Duchess was pregnant with her son Archie, she had a fancy baby shower in New York City, hosted by friend Serena Williams. 

This time though, Meghan isn't at a loss at all either, the source added. 

The Duchess “has the support of her friends and, most importantly, [Prince Harry]. Harry is the ideal partner, taking care of Archie and working to provide for his family.”

