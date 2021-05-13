Meghan Markle thought to have dropped hit on baby girl's name

Meghan Markle has sent fans into a frenzy during her video in the VAX live concert as many believe that she has dropped a hint on her unborn child’s name.

The Duchess of Sussex had worn a red dress covered in poppies and many insist that this is the name of her little girl.

"During the broadcast, Meghan was seen wearing an absolutely gorgeous Carolina Herrera tie waist shirt dress,” one fan wrote.

"It was covered in... poppies. Poppy? What do we think?

“I have always loved the name and think it could be a perfect fit, given the backstory of the distinctive red flower.

Another royal fan wrote: "The poppy is a symbol of remembrance and hope.

"It is often worn to show support for the service and sacrifice of the armed forces, veterans and their families across the UK.

"Given Prince Harry's ties to the military, the name Poppy would be incredibly fitting."