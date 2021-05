Actress Jennifer Aniston left fans surprised with the revelation of the release date of Friends Reunion.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a teaser of the long-awaited one-off special which is set to release on May 2 on HBO Max.

The video featured her co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

"It’s official! The #FriendsReunion premieres May 27th on @HBOMax — could we BE any more excited?!" She captioned the post.

Take a look: